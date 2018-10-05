Update: Joanna Eagen has been found safe.
Madison police are asking for help in locating a missing Madison woman who has autism and is without her medication.
Joanna Eagen, 21, was last seen Wednesday afternoon at her family home on Golden Hue Boulevard on Madison's Southwest Side.
"Her family believes she may have left the Madison area to visit relatives," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Joanna Eagen is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, about 170 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing an olive green colored shirt, blue jeans and black sandals.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, 266-6014.