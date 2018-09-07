Update: The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified the motorcyclist who died as Todd Michael Pfeil.
A 51-year-old Middleton resident died Thursday after crashing his motorcycle in the town of Mazomanie.
The driver, whose name has not been released, was riding a Harley Davidson east on Highway 19 when he failed to negotiate a curve near County Highway F, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Department. The bike went off the side of the road and crashed into a wooded area.
The victim, who was wearing a helmet, was flown to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Sheriff’s Department. His name will be released by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office after family members are notified.
The crash was reported just before 5:15 p.m.