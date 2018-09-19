MIDDLETON -- Three people were shot, none fatally, in a workplace shooting in Middleton Wednesday morning, Middleton Police Chief Charles Foulke said. Police shot and killed the gunman, Foulke said.
“We know that three people were injured and are being treated at local hospitals for gunshot wounds," Foulke said. "Officers who responded engaged the suspect. He was shot by officers."
UW Hospital spokeswoman Lisa Brunette confirmed that four patients have been brought there. One was in critical condition, Brunette said, while two were listed in serious condition. St. Mary's Hospital also is treating one patient with injuries that were not life threatening, spokeswoman Kim Sveum said.
The shooting occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. at WTS Paradigm, a software company at 1850 Deming Way.
A witness to the shooting who works for WTS Paradigm but asked not to be named told the Wisconsin State Journal the shooter was a company employee.
The witness was moved safely to a nearby hotel after police arrived at the scene. The witness, his voice still shaking, said he texted his wife “Oh my God” just after the shooting began at 10:28 a.m. and sheltered in place in a room, where he heard about a dozen gunshots from what sounded like a handgun before police arrived.
He said he kept thinking, “The walls in the office aren’t thick enough.”
He didn’t survey the scene in the office as he was being escorted out but said he saw one woman with a shoulder wound being taken to an ambulance.
“She was definitely in pain,” he said.
WTS Paradigm office has about 160 employees at that location, he said.
Founded in 1999 by CEO Nate Herbst and Lyn Hartl, WTS Paradigm makes software for the building products industry. It was ranked by Inc. magazine in 2014 and 2015 among the nation’s fastest-growing businesses.
The company’s website was not working Wednesday afternoon.
Lance Muzzillo, who works at Sentry Insurance on the fourth floor of the building, said the shooting happened on the first floor. He was on a conference call when an announcement was made over the office public address system that no one was to leave the building.
“I didn’t hear anything," Muzzillo said. "It was quick. We were on lockdown for maybe 45 minutes and then we had Dane County Sheriff's officers come up and account for everybody on our floor and then escort us down to this spot.”
He was standing with about 40 other employees waiting for buses to take them to Hilton Garden Inn, 1801 Deming Way, where they then would be given rides home
At least 40 police squad cars and ambulances from multiple jurisdictions responded to the scene. The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said nobody from that office has been sent to the scene as of 11:10 a.m. The medical examiner is called in if there are fatalities.
Employees at another building close to the shooting site said they saw people running out of the building where the shooting was reported.
Andrew King, an employee at TrafficCast, 1800 Deming Way, said he saw a man carrying a handgun inside the 1850 Deming Way building.
"I saw a dude walking with a gun inside the building," King said. "He was just walking with it, and I didn't see any shooting."
A meeting place was set up at the Marriott Madison West Hotel in Middleton for workers to reunite with their families, Foulke said.
Priya Allu, a woman who works in the building where the shooting took place, spoke to her husband, Mukesh Allu, after getting out of the building.
"She said she heard sounds like hammers hitting something, but it was gunshots," Allu said.
Kris Cotharn was on the second floor of IMEG, an engineering firm located in a building adjacent to where the shooting happened.
“I was in a conference call when people in my office said there’s cops around our building. I looked out the building and saw cops entering Paradigm with guns and heard shots after that.”
She said she heard five or six shots but didn’t see any shooting. There were about 25 people in her office.
“When we saw the police enter the building I told everyone ‘away from the windows.’ We (then) waited in our locked office until the police came and escorted us out.”
“It’s crazy and sad.”
The Middleton Cross Plains School District put all of its schools on lockdown Wednesday morning as a precautionary measure, district spokesman Perry Hibner said.
The order, in effect for schools closest to the shooting for 90 minutes, was lifted around noon.
Police provided few answers about the shooting at a news conference early Wednesday afternoon; a second news conference was scheduled for 4 p.m.
“I know you have a million questions and so do I, and I don’t know those answers," Foulke said. "The main thing we can say right now is that the suspect was neutralized, is at a hospital and that the public is no longer in danger.”
State Journal reporters Chris Rickert, Kelly Meyerhofer, Matthew DeFour, Mark Sommerhauser and Chris Hubbuch contributed to this report.