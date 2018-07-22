Madison police are investigating a Saturday night crash on East Washington Avenue that involved people in two vehicles shooting at each other prior to the collision.
Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on the 3900 block of East Washington Avenue around 8:45 p.m. One of the vehicles had gunfire damage to it, and shell casings were found in the area, police said. Two people fled from that vehicle following the crash and have not been located, according to police.
The other vehicle was not involved in the shooting incident, police said, and had been driving on the roadway when it was crashed into.
No one is believed to have been injured from the shooting and crash, said Sgt. Paul Jacobsen.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.