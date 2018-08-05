A passenger in an Uber car caused his ride to crash early Sunday morning, injuring the driver and two other passengers, after he jerked the steering wheel with the goal of stopping at the mall, Madison police said.
A car crash was reported to police around 2:10 a.m. in the parking lot of Applebee's in the 4700 block of East Towne Boulevard, Police Chief Mike Koval said in his daily incident blog. Madison police Sgt. Chris Paulson identified the passenger as 25-year-old Braden Schettler, who was arrested on three tentative counts of recklessly endangering safety.
According to witnesses and the Uber passengers, three men were being driven home along East Washington Avenue when one of the passengers, an intoxicated 25-year-old, decided he wanted to make a stop at East Towne Mall, the blog said.
From the backseat, the man yanked the steering wheel to the right, sending the car over some landscaping and crashing into the parking lot, according to the blog.
The Uber driver and two other passengers had minor injuries, while the man who grabbed the steering wheel was uninjured, according to the blog.