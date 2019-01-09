Try 1 month for 99¢

Two gas stations across the street from each other in Windsor were robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday and early Wednesday morning, with nobody hurt in the robberies.

The first armed robbery happened at about 4:45 p.m. at the Windsor Travel Plaza Mobil gas station, 6351 Lake Road, and the second happened at about 1:55 a.m. Wednesday at the Speedway gas station, 6340 Lake Road, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.

In the first robbery, a woman entered the store, showed a handgun and got an undisclosed amount of money from a clerk before fleeing.

The suspect is white, about 5 feet, 3 inches tall, slender build, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and tan footwear.

In the second robbery, a man entered the store, brandished what appeared to be a handgun, got an undisclosed amount of money from a clerk and fled.

The suspect is white, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, slender build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white footwear.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

