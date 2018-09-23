Two of the victims from the workplace shooting in Middleton were released from the UW Hospital and one victim remained in fair condition Saturday, hospital spokesman Gian Galassi said.
Authorities said Anthony Y. Tong, 43, of Madison, opened fire Wednesday at WTS Paradigm, his workplace in Middleton, shooting and injuring four people before law enforcement officers shot and killed him.
Three of the victims and Tong were taken to UW Hospital and one, who had been grazed by a bullet, was treated at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Two Middleton police officers — Richard O’Connor and Tyler Loether — and two Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies — David Lambrecht and Matthew Earll — fired their weapons at Tong inside WTS Paradigm.
All four are on paid leave until an investigation is completed and the district makes a decision on whether to file charges.
The Wisconsin State Journal has made multiple attempts to contact Tong’s family and any friends in Wisconsin and several other states. One neighbor said Thursday he had only seen Tong mowing his lawn and his wife had spoken to him briefly when their mail was mixed up.
Tong grew up in Jacksonville, Illinois, the city’s Journal-Courier reported Saturday. He graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1993, the same year his father, who died in 2010, retired as a professor from Illinois College. The paper reported Tong did not have any court or police records on file.
A WTS co-worker who asked that his name not be used said shortly after the shooting that Tong’s actions came “out of the blue.” He said another co-worker described Tong as “seeming kind of not very friendly” and having “a grumpy face.”
Tong had assembled a huge cache of weapon parts and ammunition at his house on Madison’s Far West Side despite not being able to legally possess a weapon. According to police, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is having difficulty determining where Tong got the gun he used in the shooting, which was recovered by investigators.
Police in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, reported in August 2004 that Tong had disabled a fire alarm, ceiling fan and other devices in his apartment building because he believed people in the apartment below were eavesdropping on him.
Middleton police have not established a motive for the shooting and have cautioned against jumping to the conclusion that mental health issues played a role.