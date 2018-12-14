Try 1 month for 99¢
Two men were taken to the hospital and arrested Thursday night after stabbing each other during a fight Downtown, with a third man arrested for helping one of the fighters.

The fight was reported at about 9:40 p.m. in the 10 block of North Hancock Street, Madison police said.

According to the incident report, there was an argument between a 39-year-old man and a 32-year-old man that turned into each stabbing the other.

"The 39-year-old stabbed the other man with a sharp object, the 32-year-old suffering superficial injuries to his hand and stomach," said Sgt. Ryan Gibson.

"The 32-year-old then used a different edged weapon to stab the 39-year-old in the face and abdomen area," Gibson said.

The older man was tentatively charged with second-degree reckless endangering safety and the younger man with first-degree reckless endangering safety.

A 23-year-old man was tentatively charged with being party to the crime of first-degree reckless endangering safety, for allegedly helping the 32-year-old while the 39-year-old was being stabbed.

