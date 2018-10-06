Try 1 month for 99¢
A man and woman's vehicle was stolen at gunpoint early Saturday morning on Madison's East Side, police said.

The two victims, a 37-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man, were approached by a man with a gun shortly before 3 a.m. while walking to their vehicle that was parked on Sherman Terrace, Lt. Daniel Nale said.

The robber, described as about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 150 pounds and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, demanded money and the keys to the victims' vehicle, Nale said.

The robber took the vehicle -- a gray 2011 Hyundai Tucson with Illinois license plates -- and the victims were not injured, Nale said.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or has information regarding the theft is asked to contact the Madison Police Department.

