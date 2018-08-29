Two area men were charged Wednesday with robbing a man of cash and his cell phone at gun point and then shooting the man after he sped off in his vehicle as they attempted to climb into it.
Edward L. Curtis, 20, of Fitchburg, and Terrance Moore III, 21, of Madison, were charged with armed robbery and first degree recklessly endangering safety for the incident that occurred in the 2100 block of Sunnyside Crescent on the city's Far East Side on Aug. 6.
Moore also was charged Wednesday with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct with domestic abuse and repeater modifiers added to each offense for an incident in November on the Southwest Side when he allegedly lifted his then-girlfriend into the air and slammed her to the ground during a dispute.
The shooting was witnessed by at least three people, a 9mm Ruger shell casing was discovered at the scene and Curtis was identified by the victim during a photo lineup as well as by a gas station employee while looking at the station's video surveillance, a criminal complaint said.
According to the criminal complaint: The victim told police he had just left a gas station at about 3:45 p.m. when he noticed two men getting out of a Pontiac and waving at him to pull over.
One of the men then opened the victim's front passenger door, pulled a gun out of a red bag and pointed it at him and then leaned in to take the victim's cell phone and $100 in cash that was in his car's center console, according to the victim.
At the same time, the other man was attempting to get into the back seat through the driver's side door, the victim said.
The victim told police he quickly put his car into drive, which led one of the men to tell him, 'Don't do that.' As he drove away, the victim said he heard a gunshot, heard his window smash and then saw blood. He told police he didn't feel pain in his hand initially but felt some in his back. He said he felt pain in his hand when he saw his hand had been shot.
Without a cell phone, the victim told police he drove to a nearby Denny's restaurant on Thierer Road and told employees there that he had been shot and needed to use the phone. While a customer at Denny's called 911, the victim called his mother and then drove to Cottage Grove to pick her up from her job. His mother then drove the victim to St. Mary's Hospital.
Doctors there told police that bullet fragments were found in the victim's back, arm and hand and that he also had a broken third finger on his right hand.
A description of the suspect's car and a partial description of its license plate by witnesses led police to look for a white Pontiac Grand Prix owned by a woman Madison police knew to be Moore's girlfriend.
Moore was arrested at about 8 p.m. after police spotted him driving the vehicle near the intersection of Raymond Road and Verona Road on the Southwest Side. A search of the vehicle led police to find a red bag with a Ruger long rifle pistol inside it and two cellphones elsewhere in the car.