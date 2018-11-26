Try 3 months for $3
Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

Two people were injured early Sunday morning in a one-car crash near Monroe, with the driver arrested for alleged drunken driving.

Mitchell Riese, 23, Monroe, was tentatively charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence causing injury, and he also was ticketed for failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle and unsafe lane deviation, the Green County Sheriff's Office said.

The report said Riese was going west on Benkert Road in the town of Monroe when the vehicle went off a curve and struck a tree. 

Riese was injured and taken to the Monroe Clinic, while passenger Benjamin Murray, 23, Monroe, had to be extricated from the vehicle and was first taken to Monroe Clinic, then flown by Med Flight to UW Hospital in Madison.

A hospital spokeswoman said Murray was in good condition Monday morning.

Both Riese and Murray were using seat belts.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Comments disabled.