Try 1 month for 99¢
Vernon County squad tight crop
Vernon County Sheriff's Office

Two people were injured in Vernon County Wednesday when their Amish buggy was struck from behind by a car.

The crash happened at about 5:20 p.m. on Highway 82 near Maple Lane in the town of Union, the Sheriff's Office said.

The report said Edward Chalupecky, 49, rural Hillsboro, was driving east on Highway 82 when his vehicle struck the eastbound buggy.

Levi Yoder, 28, and Mark Yoder, 20, both of rural Hillsboro, were taken to St. Joseph's Hospital in Hillsboro with unspecified injuries.

Chalupecky was not injured.

The crash is under investigation; no charges were mentioned in the report.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Comments disabled.