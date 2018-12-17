Try 1 month for 99¢
Two men were injured Saturday night when two armed, masked men came into their home and demanded money.

The home invasion and armed robbery happened at about 9 p.m. in the 600 block of South Shore Drive along Monona Bay, Madison poilce said.

The victims, 62 and 70, told police the suspects threatened the victims if they did not comply.

"The victims did provide the suspects with personal property," said Lt. Daniel Nale. "The suspects left the residence after physically assaulting the victims."

One man sustained minor injuries while the other was taken and treated at a local hospital.

The suspects are of unknown race, wearing winter hats, masks and gloves at the time of the robbery.

