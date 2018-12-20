Two people were injured Wednesday night when a gun was fired in Coon Valley, but police do not believe the incident was malicious or criminal.
The unidentified injured parties, a man and a woman both in their 20s, were taken to Gundersen Health in La Crosse for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, with one treated and released and the other hospitalized.
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call at about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday for gun fire at 705 Central Ave. in the village of Coon Valley, a community of about 765 people 15 miles southeast of La Crosse.
Coon Valley police and first responders and sheriff's deputies responded to the scene.
"At this time, there is no indication of any criminal conduct or malicious intent," said Sheriff John Spears.