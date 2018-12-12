Two people were arrested Monday in separate drunken driving incidents, one involving a Merrimac man arrested for his alleged fifth offense, the other involving a Madison man arrested for his alleged fourth offense.
The Sauk County Sheriff's Office said Jonathan Orth, 50, Merrimac, was arrested at about 2:30 p.m. Monday after a deputy pulled him over for speeding on Bluff Road near Dan Mar Court in the town of Merrimac.
Orth was taken to the Sauk County Jail, charged with a fifth offense operating while intoxicated and a fifth offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration.
At about 8:30 p.m., a deputy arrested James Blandin, 36, Madison, for his alleged fourth offense.
Blandin allegedly got his vehicle stuck in a yard near Rosey Lane in the town of Delton, but was able to get back onto North Reedsburg Road, before getting stopped by the deputy near Mirror Lake Road.
Blandin was taken to the Sauk County Jail, tentatively charged with fourth offense operating while intoxicated, fourth offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, operating while revoked, obstructing an officer and several traffic tickets.
OWI offenses from the fourth offense on up are felonies in Wisconsin.
