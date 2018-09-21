A Sun Prairie woman arrested for drunken driving early Friday morning was arrested again 90 minutes later for the same offense.
Shannon McCann, 35, was booked into the Dane County Jail after the second arrest. She had been released to a responsible party after the first arrest.
The first arrest happened at about 12:30 a.m. at Jacobson Avenue and Furey Avenue in the town of Blooming Grove when a deputy stopped her for a traffic violation.
"She was taken to jail, ticketed for the first offense OWI and released to a responsible party," said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer.
Shortly before 2 a.m., McCann was pulled over by the same deputy from the first arrest, at North Fair Oaks Avenue and East Washington Avenue in Madison.
"She was taken to jail and was still testing at twice over the legal limit (BAC of 0.08)," Schaffer said. "She was again ticketed for OWI and booked into jail."