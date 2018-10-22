Two Wisconsin men were arrested during the weekend in separate drunken driving incidents, one for his alleged 10th offense and the other for his alleged sixth offense.
Robert Ramsey, 51, Janesville, was arrested by a State Patrol trooper at 11:40 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 39/90/94 in Columbia County for his 10th OWI.
The trooper stopped to check on a car at the side of the road, which turned out to be Ramsey's car. The trooper believed he was impaired, so field sobriety tests were given and Ramsey was taken to Divine Savior Hospital in Portage for a blood draw, then to jail.
On Saturday evening, a Dane County deputy saw a vehicle speeding in the town of Rutland, and pulled the vehicle over, with the driver identified as Kendell Copus of Evansville.
Copus had a revoked driver's license and five previous OWI convictions. After doing field sobriety tests, Copus was arrested and taken to jail.