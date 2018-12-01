Two occupants of a two-story duplex on Madison's West Side were displaced by a fire in an attached garage early Saturday morning, the Fire Department said.
The fire was reported at about 2:45 a.m. on the 6300 block of Offshore Drive, and fire crews arrived within minutes of the calls to 911, spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said.
"The main body of fire was brought under control soon after crews arrived," Schuster said. "Fire damage was confined to the garage and exterior of the home."
No injuries were reported and a cause for the fire was not released.