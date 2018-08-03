An ongoing narcotics investigation in Adams County led to the arrest of two people in the city of Adams on Thursday on a variety of drug charges.
Justin Ball, 34, and Denielle Hintz, 41, were taken into custody following a search of their residence, the Sheriff's Office said.
Both are expected to be charged with possession of methamphetamine and heroin with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and maintaining a drug trafficking house.
A search warrant executed by deputies and officers from the Adams and Rome police departments turned up .69 grams of heroin, 7.24 grams of methamphetamine and packaging materials for the illegal drugs.