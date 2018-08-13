Try 1 month for 99¢

A teen girl and a man were arrested Saturday afternoon following a melee outside on the Far West Side, with the teen armed with pepper spray and the man with a knife.

The fight happened around 4:25 p.m. in the 1100 block of Morraine View Drive, Madison police said.

"Officers said the scene was initially tense and chaotic," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

The report said several teens were initially involved in the fight, with the 16-year-old girl using pepper spray on those involved, including the 38-year-old man.

"The girl struggled with officers, trying to grab a service weapon, and also attempting to spit on officers," DeSpain said.

The man said he armed himself with a knife during the fight, in self defense, but he was arrested for disorderly conduct while armed.

The girl was tentatively charged with disarming a peace officer, two counts of disorderly conduct, resisting/obstructing and battery.

Tags

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Comments disabled.