Two men who had been drinking got into a fight outside a Capitol Square restaurant Friday night, with one of the men getting stabbed in the neck. Both were arrested.
Delvry Fuller, 41, no permanent address, was tentatively charged with substantial battery while armed and disorderly conduct while armed, and William Boehnen, 42, no permanent address, was tentatively charged with disorderly conduct, trespass and bail jumping.
The fight happened outside Field Table, 10 W. Mifflin Street, at about 10:30 p.m. Friday.
"Officers determined Fuller allegedly used a metal cuticle cutter to stab the other man in the neck, causing wounds that required stitches," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The two suspects told police they had been drinking under a bridge, and later got into an argument and fist fight just outside the restaurant.
"The restaurant owner told police the man with the neck wounds had caused repeated problems at her business, and is banned from the premises," DeSpain said.
Pedestrians hit by car, driver arrested for alleged marijuana dealing, Madison police say
Janesville shoplifter sought by police
Man allegedly grabbed grocery store clerk, Madison police say
Alleged firing of gun into air gets Madison man arrested, police say
Man loses cash to mugger in targeted attack Downtown, Madison police say
Residents attacked in targeted home invasion on Willy Street, Madison police say
Janesville woman arrested for alleged fourth drunken driving offense
Man found guilty of attempted homicide in Downtown shooting
Former athlete fined for punch that knocked out man near UW campus-area bar
Man convicted of hit-and-run death of Maple Bluff pedestrian in 2016
Judge denies conditional release for driver who killed pedestrian in 2015