Two men who had been drinking got into a fight outside a Capitol Square restaurant Friday night, with one of the men getting stabbed in the neck. Both were arrested.

Delvry Fuller, 41, no permanent address, was tentatively charged with substantial battery while armed and disorderly conduct while armed, and William Boehnen, 42, no permanent address, was tentatively charged with disorderly conduct, trespass and bail jumping.

The fight happened outside Field Table, 10 W. Mifflin Street, at about 10:30 p.m. Friday.

"Officers determined Fuller allegedly used a metal cuticle cutter to stab the other man in the neck, causing wounds that required stitches," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

The two suspects told police they had been drinking under a bridge, and later got into an argument and fist fight just outside the restaurant.

"The restaurant owner told police the man with the neck wounds had caused repeated problems at her business, and is banned from the premises," DeSpain said.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

