Two people in Green County were arrested for holding cockfights, and 37 adult chickens and 16 chicks were seized from the property, the Sheriff's Office said.
Water Minh Dang, 36, and Phuong P.T. Nguyen, 39, are being held at the Green County Jail on tentative felony charges of instigating fights between animals, Sheriff Mark A. Rohloff said.
Deputies searched the residence in the W 6900 block of Highway B in the town of Clarno with a warrant, finding dead and injured chickens, an outbuilding apparently used for cockfighting and various cages and equipment, Rohloff said.
Deputies euthanized three birds at the scene, Rohloff said.