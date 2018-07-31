The same man may be responsible for two armed robberies of pizza places on Madison's East Side on Monday night, police reported.
A man in his late teens or early 20s allegedly pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money from the register at about 9:50 p.m. Monday at the Domino's Pizza at 4680 Cottage Grove Road, Madison Police Sgt. David Compton said in a police report.
According to police, the employee gave the man the money, and he left the restaurant on foot. No one was injured.
Another robbery occurred at about 10:10 p.m. at the Papa John's Pizza location at 2604 East Washington Ave., police reported. A man matching the description of the suspect in the previous robbery pointed a handgun at an employee and demanded money from the cash register, but left after the employee fled, police said.
Police said the employee ran out of the restaurant's back door when the man's back was turned and escaped. The suspect then left without any stolen goods before police arrived. No one was hurt.
Police conducted a K-9 track of the suspect at both locations.
The man was described as slim, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and wearing a white hoodie sweatshirt and red pants.
