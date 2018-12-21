Try 1 month for 99¢

Two people were arrested Thursday morning for allegedly dealing drugs, as investigators executed a search warrant on a town of Madison apartment.

Terrence Gullens, 39, and Tanecia Day, 24, were taken into custody by detectives from the Dane County Narcotics Task Force, Madison police said.

Gullens faces tentative charges of possession of heroin with intent to deliver, four counts of delivery of heroin, possession of cocaine and a probation hold, while Day was tentatively charged with delivery of heroin.

The search warrant was executed at about 6:15 a.m. Thursday at an apartment on Woodview Court.

"Investigators seized heroin, cocaine base, marijuana, cellphones, documents, ammunition, cash, digital scales and other drug dealing paraphernalia, said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office Tactical Response Team and a Verona Police police dog assisted in the search warrant execution.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Comments disabled.