Two people were arrested Thursday morning for allegedly dealing drugs, as investigators executed a search warrant on a town of Madison apartment.
Terrence Gullens, 39, and Tanecia Day, 24, were taken into custody by detectives from the Dane County Narcotics Task Force, Madison police said.
Gullens faces tentative charges of possession of heroin with intent to deliver, four counts of delivery of heroin, possession of cocaine and a probation hold, while Day was tentatively charged with delivery of heroin.
The search warrant was executed at about 6:15 a.m. Thursday at an apartment on Woodview Court.
"Investigators seized heroin, cocaine base, marijuana, cellphones, documents, ammunition, cash, digital scales and other drug dealing paraphernalia, said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office Tactical Response Team and a Verona Police police dog assisted in the search warrant execution.
Second man in Culver's armed robbery death gets 15 years in prison
Ex-Girl Scout troop leader charged with repeated child sex assault
Cellphone with camera on found in fitness club bathroom, Madison police say
Driver slammed into tow truck on Beltline, police say
Gas station employee allegedly burglarized the station, Janesville police say
Platteville man allegedly stole 2 vehicles on same day, police say
Alleged robber held up gas station, repair shop, Madison police say
Second person arrested in Visions shooting, Madison police say
Alleged burglar arrested Wednesday arrested for same thing Saturday, Madison police say
Man pleads guilty to attempted kidnapping, sexual assaults in campus attacks
Man charged in Visions shooting, but he acted in self-defense, lawyer says
Man charged with sex assault at East Side apartment
Cottage Grove man arrested after 'aggressive altercation' in UW Hospital parking ramp, police say