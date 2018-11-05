Two homes next to each other in Janesville were struck by gunfire Saturday night, but nobody was injured in either house.
Officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of North Pontiac Drive at about 10:40 p.m. Saturday after getting reports of multiple shots being fired, Janesville police said.
"During the investigation, officers found two adjacent residences were struck by gunfire," said Sgt. Joshua Norem. "Contact was made with both residences and no one was injured."
Detectives and evidence technicians were called to the scene, with police actively working on the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Janesville police, 755-3100, or Crime Stoppers, 756-3636.