A Middleton family found a syringe in their children's Halloween candy bag, police said.
The family had been trick-or-treating in the Foxridge neighborhood of Middleton and believe the syringe -- which had no medications and no needle -- was placed in the bag at that time, Capt. Steven Britt said.
The item is an iSecure sample or training syringe, Britt said.
The syringe was not concealed in any way and was found alongside the other candy, Britt said.
The Middleton Police Department requests that parents examine all items children received while trick-or-treating.