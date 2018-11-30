Try 1 month for 99¢
Trailer stolen from Wisconsin Heights High School

A trailer used for concessions and ticket sales was stolen from a parking lot at Wisconsin Heights High School in October.

 Google Maps

A trailer used for concessions and ticket sales was stolen in October from a parking lot at Wisconsin Heights High School.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office said the theft happened on Oct. 23 from the school located just east of Mazomanie on Highway 14.

The white trailer has Pepsi lettering and  logo on both sides, is 10 feet long by 6 feet wide by 7.5 feet high, with a door in the back and fold down sides.

Surveillance images showed the trailer being towed away by an older, dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information about the missing trailer is asked to call Det. Steve Wegner at the Sheriff's Office, 283-1506, or the tip line at 284-6900.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Comments disabled.