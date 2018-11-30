A trailer used for concessions and ticket sales was stolen in October from a parking lot at Wisconsin Heights High School.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office said the theft happened on Oct. 23 from the school located just east of Mazomanie on Highway 14.
The white trailer has Pepsi lettering and logo on both sides, is 10 feet long by 6 feet wide by 7.5 feet high, with a door in the back and fold down sides.
Surveillance images showed the trailer being towed away by an older, dark-colored SUV.
Anyone with information about the missing trailer is asked to call Det. Steve Wegner at the Sheriff's Office, 283-1506, or the tip line at 284-6900.