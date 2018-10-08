Try 1 month for 99¢

A traffic stop Friday evening on Madison's South Side resulted in the arrest of three people on a variety of charges, plus the recovery a a handgun stolen in Fitchburg.

Jamontaye Williams, 19, Billy Shell Jr., 21, and Carlos Jones, 19, all of Madison, were arrested around 6:40 p.m. Friday during the traffic stop in the 4600 block of Atticus Way, Madison police said.

All three were tentatively charged with carrying a concealed weapon, party to the crime of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and party to a crime of receiving stolen property, while Williams and Shell also were tentatively charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

"The 9-millimeter handgun, with a 32-round capacity extended magazine, was under the driver seat," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "Individually wrapped bags of marijuana and a scale also were found in the car."

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

