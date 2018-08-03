A man stopped for having a suspended license was arrested on drug charges in Lafayette County when a police dog sniffed out crystal methamphetamine in his car.
Brooke Nolte, 30, Benton, was taken into custody on tentative charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, a child support warrant and a probation hold, the Sheriff's Office said.
Nolte was spotted driving on Highway 11 at about 3:10 p.m. Thursday, and was pulled over by a deputy a few minutes later just east of Benton.
"During the traffic stop, the deputy was assisted by the Darlington Police Department's canine unit and police dog Kilo," said Sheriff Reg Gill.
Kilo indicated positively on the vehicle, and a subsequent search found 42.5 grams of meth hidden inside.
Nolte's residence also was searched, where another 33.6 grams of meth, as well as packaging material and other paraphernalia was discovered.