A traffic stop Wednesday morning led to the arrest of a Madison man on drug charges.
Brandon Alexander, 33, was tentatively charged with five counts of delivery of heroin, five counts of delivery of crack cocaine and two counts of delivery of cocaine, Madison police said.
Alexander was stopped and arrested by the SWAT team and officers from the gangs unit.
After his arrest, the Dane County Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at his home in the 1400 block of Waybridge Drive.
"Documents, cellphones, electronics and more than $2,000 in cash were seized," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.