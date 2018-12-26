A town of Sun Prairie duplex caught on fire Wednesday afternoon, but no one was injured during the blaze, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
The Sun Prairie Fire Department and sheriff's deputies went to 2267 Manley Drive around 1:25 p.m. to find half of the duplex engulfed in flames, the Sheriff's Office said. The occupants of the home had safely left without injuries.
Firefighters went in to rescue a dog and a cat, according to the Sheriff's Office, and the Red Cross is helping the residents.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but there is no indication that it is suspicious, the Sheriff's Office said.