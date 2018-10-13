A town of Mazomanie home was declared a total loss from a fire that engulfed the house, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
A passerby reported the fire in the 5800 block of Beuthin Road at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sgt. Mark Schroeder said.
The fire caused about $1.5 million in damage, Schroeder said.
No one was in the home at the time, and no injuries were reported Schroeder said.
The Black Earth, Mazomanie, Mount Horeb, Cross Plains and Sauk Prairie fire departments worked to knock down the fire, but it had spread quickly, Schroeder said.
The cause of the fire was not known, Schroeder said.