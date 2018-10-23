Try 1 month for 99¢
A Middleton man who realized he had too much to drink early Saturday had his car stolen, waiting for an Uber ride while sitting in his car.

The auto theft happened at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Washington Avenue, Madison police said.

The 22-year-old victim told police he called Uber while waiting inside his car, parked in a Downtown parking lot.

"Prior to Uber arriving, two men approached his car," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The victim is not clear how it happened, but he ended up in the back seat with the men in front."

The car was driven out of the lot and the car owner was kicked out of the car a short time later, the thieves taken the car and the victim's phone.

"He contacted a passerby in order to call police," DeSpain said.

The suspects are black males, thin, early 20s, 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet tall, one wearing a black do-rag.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

