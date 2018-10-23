A Middleton man who realized he had too much to drink early Saturday had his car stolen, waiting for an Uber ride while sitting in his car.
The auto theft happened at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Washington Avenue, Madison police said.
The 22-year-old victim told police he called Uber while waiting inside his car, parked in a Downtown parking lot.
"Prior to Uber arriving, two men approached his car," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The victim is not clear how it happened, but he ended up in the back seat with the men in front."
The car was driven out of the lot and the car owner was kicked out of the car a short time later, the thieves taken the car and the victim's phone.
"He contacted a passerby in order to call police," DeSpain said.
The suspects are black males, thin, early 20s, 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet tall, one wearing a black do-rag.
Stevens Point man charged with reckless homicide in overdose death, Columbia County sheriff says
Alleged shoplifter banned for life from malls, stores, Madison police say
Middleton man arrested for alleged 4th drunken driving offense
Man at Children's Museum had gun in pocket, Madison police say
Drug bust yields 8 guns, kilo of cocaine, $60K, Madison police say
Drug bust yields 8 guns, kilo of cocaine, $60K, Madison police say
Drug bust yields 8 guns, kilo of cocaine, $60K, Madison police say
Madison man arrested for alleged 4th drunken driving offense
Man with 4 kilos of cocaine valued at $800,000 arrested by narcotics task force, police say
Subscribe to Daily Headlines