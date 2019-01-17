Three people from Madison were injured Wednesday evening when their vehicle left a Green County highway, struck a tree and ended up in a field.
The crash happened at about 6:10 p.m. in the N2400 block of Highway T in the town of Spring Grove, the Sheriff's Office said.
The report said Marlena Ray, 27, was driving south on Highway T when the vehicle went into the west ditch, hit a tree and came to rest in the field.
Marlena Ray sustained serious injuries and was taken to Mercyhealth Medical by Brodhead EMS.
Richard Ray, 38, and Samuel Holmes Jr., 6, were injured and also taken to Mercyhealth.
The two adults were using seat belts, but the child was not properly secured in a safety seat, the report said.