Three people have been arrested on tentative charges of felony murder after a town of Dane man was left for dead following a physical altercation involving several people, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said.
Authorities had not released the name of the man who was found dead at his residence at 7934 Highway 113 after deputies responded to a call at 4:20 a.m. Tuesday reporting an unresponsive male, Sheriff Dave Mahoney said.
The three people arrested — McKayla R. Tracy, 20, of Lodi; Jacob A. Johnson, 24, of Sun Prairie; and Drew D. Luber, 21, of DeForest — are being held in the Dane County Jail, each on a tentative charge of being party to the crime of felony murder.
Mahoney would not say what led to the confrontation, but said three to four people had been at the home with the victim Monday night and then at least two more arrived, after being invited, before the altercation. After the confrontation, the others left the victim at his home “alone and severely injured,” Mahoney said.
Eventually, another resident of the home, who had also been present for the altercation, returned and called police, Mahoney said.
Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer would not say if a weapon was involved because the investigation was ongoing.
The victim was the only person injured, Mahoney said.
Mahoney said Tuesday afternoon his office knew of everyone involved and was interviewing them.
All those at the home knew each other, he said, adding that there is no threat to the public.
Mahoney declined to release any details about the victim. He said the victim’s name and preliminary cause of death would be released by the medical examiner.
