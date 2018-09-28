Three people have been arrested in connection to the shooting near Madison La Follette High School on Wednesday, with the alleged shooter not a student at the school.
Duan Briggs, 21, Madison, will tentatively be charged with attempted homicide and Jamie Hayes, 17, Madison, will tentatively be charged with party to the crime of attempted homicide, Madison police said.
A 16-year-old La Follette student will tentatively be charged with disorderly conduct.
Briggs is not a student in the Madison School District, and Hayes is not currently enrolled in the district.
The 16-year-old male victim who is a La Follette student was treated and released for a gunshot wound.
The arrests were made by the violent crime unit of the police department.
"Detectives determined there was a pre-arranged fight between two factions, and the primary suspect (Briggs) brought a handgun to what was to be a fistfight," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.