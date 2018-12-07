Three armed robberies of Madison businesses within about 40 minutes Thursday night could have been done by the same two suspects.
The robberies happened at 8:42 p.m. at a BP gas station at 4325 Mohawk Drive; at 8:51 p.m. at Rocky's Liquor Store, 4217 W. Beltline Hwy.; and at 9:18 p.m. at a BP gas station at 2801 Atwood Ave., Madison police said.
In each case, two suspects, one wearing a mask and armed with a handgun, entered the business and demanded cash.
"The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money at each store, and some merchandise in the first robbery," said Lt. Daniel Nale.
The store clerks were not injured in any of the robberies.
The two suspects are black, with one suspect 5 feet, 9 inches to 6 feet tall, thin build, 18 to 20 years old, and the other suspect 5 feet, 8 inches tall, heavier build, about 20 years old, wearing a hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Madison police or Crime Stoppers, 266-6014.
