Verona Police Department

A Verona Area High School student who allegedly appeared in a video posing with a loaded handgun prompted the school to lock its doors Tuesday afternoon as police investigated the incident.

The social media video apparently was made by a 15-year-old student who lives in Madison and gets off-site instruction, Verona police said.

"The police school liaison officer assigned to the high school was informed of a student posting a video on social media which was interpreted as a threat," said police Lt. Dave Dresser.

The school, at 300 Richard St. in Verona, went into a "building secure" mode at about 1:30 p.m., which means all exterior doors were locked, while students continued with their normal school day.

"The juvenile was located at a residence in Madison and was interviewed," Dresser said. "The case will be referred to the district attorney, with a charge of a juvenile in possession of a firearm being requested."

Nobody was hurt during the incident and students at the high school were dismissed at the normal time.

