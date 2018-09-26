The last victim of the shooting at WTS Paradigm in Middleton a week ago has been released from UW Hospital.
Hospital officials said the victim, whose name had not been released, was released Tuesday night.
Two victims were released on Saturday.
The three were taken by ambulance to UW Hospital on Sept. 19 after being shot by fellow employee Anthony Tong, authorities said.
One of the shooting victims originally was in critical condition and the two others were in serious condition.
A fourth victim was grazed by a bullet and was treated at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Tong was shot inside the workplace by two Middleton police officers and two Dane County sheriff’s deputies. He later died at UW Hospital.
No motive for the shooting has been identified by investigators.