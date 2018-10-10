Try 1 month for 99¢
Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

A thief had no problem stealing a handgun from a car on Madison's North Side, because the car was not locked.

The theft was reported Tuesday morning on Monica Lane, Madison police said.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, told police he went out to his car in the driveway and realized someone rifled through the vehicle during the overnight hours.

"A pack of cigarettes was missing along with a full-loaded handgun in a tan-colored holster," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

No description of a suspect was given.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

