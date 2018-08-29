THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS EXTENDED THE
* FLOOD WARNING FOR...
A DAM FLOODGATE RELEASE IN...
NORTHEASTERN DANE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN...
* UNTIL 430 PM CDT THURSDAY.
* AT 353 PM CDT, MADISON CITY OFFICIALS CONTINUE TO REPORT MULTIPLE
ROAD CLOSURES IN THE VICINITY OF WHERE THE YAHARA RIVER CUTS
THROUGH THE ISTHMUS. THIS IS DUE TO FLOODING RESULTING FROM WATER
BEING RELEASED FROM LAKE MENDOTA VIA THE TENNEY DAM, AS WELL AS
BACKWATER FROM LAKE MONONA.
FLOOD WATERS ARE AFFECTING MADISON'S NEAR EAST SIDE ON THE ISTHMUS
EAST OF BLAIR STREET. MANY ROADS HAVE WATER ON THEM OR ARE CLOSED IN
THAT AREA INCLUDING EAST JOHNSON STREET. EAST WASHINGTON AVENUE HAS
LANE RESTRICTIONS DUE TO WATER ON THE PAVEMENT. PLEASE VISIT THE
CITY OF MADISON'S WEBSITE FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD
DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.
&&
Mount Horeb police arrested three people early Wednesday morning for allegedly stealing items from unlocked vehicles.
Aijalon Daughtry, 18, Arris Webb, 18, and a juvenile, all from Sun Prairie, were arrested on tentative charges of theft of a firearm, party to the crime of theft of a firearm, party to the crime of theft from a vehicle and underage possession of alcohol, police said.
Police were called at 4 a.m. Wednesday to Lake Street after men were seen running away from vehicles. They were found inside a car.
Items allegedly stolen, then recovered, include a rifle with ammunition, a loaded handgun magazine, a computer, drug paraphernalia, $200 in cash, a purse and alcohol.
Police didn't say how many unlocked vehicles were entered, and were still taking reports from residents Wednesday.
