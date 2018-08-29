Try 1 month for 99¢

Mount Horeb police arrested three people early Wednesday morning for allegedly stealing items from unlocked vehicles.

Aijalon Daughtry, 18, Arris Webb, 18, and a juvenile, all from Sun Prairie, were arrested on tentative charges of theft of a firearm, party to the crime of theft of a firearm, party to the crime of theft from a vehicle and underage possession of alcohol, police said.

Police were called at 4 a.m. Wednesday to Lake Street after men were seen running away from vehicles. They were found inside a car.

Items allegedly stolen, then recovered, include a rifle with ammunition, a loaded handgun magazine, a computer, drug paraphernalia, $200 in cash, a purse and alcohol.

Police didn't say how many unlocked vehicles were entered, and were still taking reports from residents Wednesday.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

