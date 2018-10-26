Ten people have been arrested in a sweep of suspects involved in drug dealing in far southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, as authorities wrapped up a months-long investigation.
Green County deputies and Monroe police assisted the Stateline Area Narcotics Team in executing multiple arrest warrants on Thursday on 10 people ranging in age from 21 to 39, the Sheriff's Office said.
"The arrests were the culmination of numerous cases under investigation in Green County by the drug unit during the previous months," said Sheriff Mark Rohloff.
Those arrested and charges pending include:
- Dylan Purdy, 22, Janesville, two counts of manufacturing/selling marijuana.
- Paige Gilman, 23, Orangeville, Ill., one count of manufacturing/selling schedule II narcotics.
- Mathew Daly, 26, Monroe, one count of theft and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.
- Thomas Schmid, 28, Monroe, one count of delivery of marijuana, one count of delivery of narcotics, four counts of bail jumping, one probation violation.
- Nadine Sansone, 39, Monroe, one count of manufacturing/selling schedule I or II narcotics.
- Jean Justice, 24, Monroe, one count of manufacturing/selling schedule I or II narcotics and one count of bail jumping.
- Jerry Coplien, 27, Monroe, one count of manufacturing/selling non-narcotics.
- Jacob Riley, 21, Argyle, two counts of delivery of cocaine, two counts of bail jumping.
- Justin Kainz, 26, Mt. Horeb, one count of manufacturing/selling marijuana, one count of bail jumping.
- Kasey Genthe, 25, Coon Rapids, Minn., one count of possession of narcotics, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Arraignments on the charges are pending in Green County Circuit Court.