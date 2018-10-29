Try 1 month for 99¢
Police siren lights light bar squad car
Four teens were arrested and three guns recovered after a 14-year-old boy was pistol whipped Saturday in an apartment on Madison's East Side.

Alonte Kingcade, 17, was tentatively charged with physical abuse of a child, battery and armed robbery, while Damariyah Muhammad, 17, a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were tentatively charged with being party to the crime of armed robbery.

The victim also was punched and kicked in the apartment in the 4700 block of Cottage Grove Road at around 10 a.m., police said.

Kingcade allegedly had three guns near him when he was arrested after a separate incident Sunday morning in the 2900 block of East Washington Avenue in which shots were fired.

"One of the guns found where Kingcade had been hiding was stolen during a home burglary Oct. 22 in the town of Westport," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

Other weapons were stolen during the Westport break-in, which is being investigated by the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

