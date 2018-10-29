A 16-year-old Madison boy was arrested on a variety of charges, including auto theft, after leading police on a short chase Sunday night in Monona.
The teen was taken into custody after 11 p.m. near the Walmart Supercenter parking lot by Dane County deputies, town of Madison police and Monona police.
He is expected to be charged with eluding, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing and driving without a license, in addition to the auto theft charge.
The incident started about 11 p.m. when deputies attempted to stop a black Kia being driven on South Towne Drive near Industrial Drive in Monona.
“After noticing some erratic driving, the deputy ran the license plate and discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen in Monona earlier in the day,” said Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer.
The driver failed to stop but ran into a median, flattening two tires on the car. He continued driving into the Walmart lot before stopping so the driver and another occupant could get out to flee on foot.
Two days earlier in Madison, a man who had his car stolen with a loaded AR-15 semi-automatic rifle inside got the vehicle back, and two teens were arrested for the crime.
The male teens are 15 and 16 years old, Madison police said. They were taken to juvenile detention on tentative charges of auto theft.
The 78-year-old victim’s Acura sedan was recovered, unoccupied, on Morrow Court on Friday. A witness said three teens took something out of the car’s trunk before abandoning it.
The car with the rifle inside was stolen from the East Towne Mall parking lot Thursday afternoon, after the owner went into the mall to get a cup of coffee and a doughnut before heading out to a shooting range to get his AR-15 sighted in.
Police used surveillance video to identify the teens.
Family shaken but unhurt when alleged drunken driver crashes into home, Madison police say
No testimony about violent reaction to seeing guns, judge in Marshall homicide case rules
Woman's attorney disputes Quintez Cephus' claim he is victim of racism in sex assault case
Suspect allegedly battered homeless man, Madison police say
Racine man allegedly exposed himself in store, Madison police say
Beloit man arrested again; allegedly fondled himself, Madison police say
Man arrested in East Side armed robbery, Madison police say
Shoplifter took computers from Walmart, Beloit police say
Complaint: Madison man attacks ex-girlfriend for reporting previous beating to police
Driver in hit-and-run that caused death of Waunakee man sentenced to 6 years in prison