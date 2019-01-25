Three teens seen bolting from an SUV stolen three days ago were chased and arrested by Madison police on Thursday.
The three teens, all 15-year-old males from Madison, were taken to the juvenile reception center on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, as well as resisting/obstructing, Madison police said.
The Chevy Equinox SUV was stolen Tuesday morning from the parking lot of a daycare on Struck Street, when a woman took her child inside, leaving the SUV unlocked and running.
"West District officers spotted the stolen SUV on Theresa Terrace," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "Three teens took off running but police officers chased them down."
The victim said her cash and cellphone were missing, and marijuana found in the SUV was not hers.