Five young teens allegedly broke into a Southwest Side home Saturday afternoon looking for a place to smoke marijuana, but they ended up getting arrested.
The teens included a 13-year-old girl, three 14-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy, Madison police said.
The teens were tentatively charged with being party to the crime of burglary and criminal damage to property.
The break-in happened in the 1400 block of Theresa Terrace and was seen by a neighbor, who contacted the property owner because the house was vacant.
"Officers arrived to find five teens in the house," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "One teen told an officer they were looking for a place to smoke marijuana."
Several windows screens were damaged, with entry gained through a window.