Two teenage boys pulled a gun on a taxi driver Saturday night on Madison's North Side.
The Madison Police Department said officers were called to the 2500 block of Calypso Road around 8:15 p.m. for an incident involving a firearm. A Green Cab driver picked up two boys, who were between 15 years old and 16 years old, and they asked to go to Sun Prairie, according to police.
When the driver said they wanted payment upfront, one of the teenagers walked near an apartment building, got back in the taxi cab and displayed a long gun, police said. The teenagers then fled the area.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Madison Police Department or Madison Area Crime Stoppers.