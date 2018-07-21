A teenager was shot while walking in the town of Blooming Grove Saturday morning, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
The 16-year-old was walking on Bruns Avenue, which is near Stoughton Road and Milwaukee Street, at about 10:15 a.m. when someone fired out of a vehicle driving by, Lt. David Karls said.
The teenager was taken to a local hospital for injuries that were not life threatening, Karls said.
The vehicle, which was described as a silver, four-door car with Wisconsin license plates, had fled the scene before deputies arrived, Karls said.
No suspects are in custody, Karls said.
Anyone with information can call the Dane County Communications Center non-emergency line at 608-255-2345 or the Sheriff's Office Tips Line at 608-284-6900.