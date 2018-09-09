A 17-year-old boy was sexually assaulted Saturday afternoon while walking on Madison's Southwest Side.
The Madison Police Department said the teenager was walking near McKenna Boulevard and Park Heights Court when he was approached by an unknown man around 2 p.m. The man grabbed the teenager's arm and stopped him from walking away, police said.
The victim begged the man to let go of him, but the attacker refused and "forced the victim into sexual contact," according to police.
Police were contacted about the assault after the victim ran away on foot.