A 17-year-old was arrested Saturday night after an incident on a Metro Transit bus led the juvenile to fight with police officers while also having a handgun and marijuana in his possession, the Madison Police Department said.
Officers were called around 8:45 p.m. to the 800 block of West Badger Road for a belligerent bus passenger who was threatening to punch the bus driver, according to police. Police contacted the passenger, Mekhi A. Moss, and he began to fight with officers, said police Lt. Daniel Nale.
When Moss was arrested, he was found to have a handgun and marijuana, Nale said.
Moss was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, felon in possession of a firearm, resisting an officer and carrying a concealed weapon.