Try 1 month for 99¢

A 17-year-old was arrested Saturday night after an incident on a Metro Transit bus led the juvenile to fight with police officers while also having a handgun and marijuana in his possession, the Madison Police Department said.

Officers were called around 8:45 p.m. to the 800 block of West Badger Road for a belligerent bus passenger who was threatening to punch the bus driver, according to police. Police contacted the passenger, Mekhi A. Moss, and he began to fight with officers, said police Lt. Daniel Nale.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

When Moss was arrested, he was found to have a handgun and marijuana, Nale said.

Moss was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, felon in possession of a firearm, resisting an officer and carrying a concealed weapon.

Tags

Logan Wroge has been a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal since 2015.

Comments disabled.